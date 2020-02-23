Intelligent Pigging Market Insights Research Report, Industry Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast by 2023

Intelligent Pigging Market Research Report: Information by Pipeline Type (Liquid, Gas), Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Caliper, Ultrasonic), Application (Metal Loss, Crack and Leak Detection, Geometry Measurement), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Intelligent Pigging Market Overview

Intelligent pigging is a technique of inspecting a pipeline internally and gathering information regarding presence and location of corrosion, bends, and other anomalies in the pipelines. The complexity of mandatory pipeline inspections and increased governmental regulations have led to the need for intelligent pigging service for pipelines. Pipeline operators need access to data to mitigate risk and ensure safety effectively by evaluating signs of metal loss, corrosion detection, and other physical defects.

Market Highlights

Intelligent pigging is a technique wherein an inspection probe, commonly known as smart pig, is involved in pipeline inspection, measuring pipe wall thickness, and metal loss by direct measurement of the thickness of the pipe wall. This market has various advantages such as it helps in cleaning and inspecting the pipelines without the need to stop the flow of product. It also has the ability to provide a accurate value for local wall thickness whilst being small, lightweight, and easy to mobilize. The key factors driving the growth of the intelligent pigging market is stringent government regulations for pipeline inspections, benefits of intelligent pigging solutions, and concern over the safety of pipelines.

Industry Segmentation

The global Intelligent Pigging Market has been segmented based on pipeline type, technology, application, and region.

Based on pipeline technology, the market is classified into magnetic flux leakage, caliper, and ultrasonic.

By application, the market is segmented as metal loss/corrosion, crack & leak detection, and geometry measurement & bend detection.

By regions, the industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Prominent Players

Baker Hughes (US)

Corrosion Control Engineering, (Australia)

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services (UAE)

Penspen (UK)

Halfwave AS (Norway)

Romstar (Malaysia)

Cokebusters (UK)

Quest Integrity Group (US)

Hak Industrial Services (Netherlands)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

D.Williamson (US)

Rosen Group (Switzerland)

NDT Global (UAE)

