Intelligent Network Market Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2023

The report on the global Intelligent Network market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Intelligent network is also referred to as smart network as it is an independent telecommunications network. It is integrated to simplify the connectivity of networks in both remote as well as accessible locations. It aids in controlling and developing services in a more efficient manner by rapidly applying various new capabilities into the network.

The global intelligent network market is anticipated to garner an impressive CAGR of 25.27% with a projected valuation reach of USD 9.70 billion due to the emergence of various new technologies such as IoT and 5G. Increasing penetration of the internet has allowed communication, interchanging or sharing of knowledge, information and data, and connectivity. This is one of the many drivers of the global market during the forecast period. However, issue concerning the lack of technical expertise leads to minimum adoption of the network and can be detrimental to the growth of the intelligent network market during the assessment period.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems (US),

Ericsson (Sweden),

Juniper Networks (US),

Huawei Technologies (China),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Hewlett-Packard Company (US),

Orange S.A. (France),

Tech Mahindra Limited (India),

Colt Technology Services (UK),

Sandvine (Canada),

Netcracker Inc. (UK),

Loom Systems (US), Itential (US),

Aricent, Inc. (US)

Industry Updates:

Feb 25th, 2019, Ericsson and Bharti Airtel, two renowned global brands, announced a partnership between them for building intelligent and predictive network operations that leverages the potential power of new-age disruptive technologies like AI and automation.

Feb 25th, 2019, Huawei announced and unveiled a series of new and innovative 5G technology integrated products and solutions. The Chinese telecommunications company announced the news at the MWC 2019 event.

Segmentation:

The global intelligent network market segmentation is done on the basis of end-user, application, and enterprise size.

By application, the market includes traffic prediction and classification, information cognition, performance prediction, performance prediction, configuration extrapolation, and resource management and network adoption.

By end-user, the market includes cloud service providers, managed network service providers, telecom service providers, and others.

By enterprise size, the market divides into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical segmentation of the global intelligent network market includes 4 major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America holds maximum percentage in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance globally during the forecast period as well. Both the US and Canada are the major contributing countries in this region owing to increasing technological advancements and high rate of adoption of cloud-based services. The US, in particular, is home to various leading players in the market like Juniper Networks, Netcracker Inc., Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, and so on. These pioneering players in the global market are helping advanced form of technological architecture and are providing network security.

Asia Pacific is identified to be the fastest growing region in the global geographical market segmentation. This is due to the increasing adoption of IoT and in inclining rising shift towards the cloud from both small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Due to the vast pool of customers, countries like Japan, China, and India lead the market in this region.

Europe is expected to also show a period of high growth during the assessment period. This is because of the growing investments it is attaining for the IT market in this region from leading players such as Intel, IBM, Microsoft, and others.

