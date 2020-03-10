Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Schneider Electric
Honeywell
General Electric
Philips
OSRAM
Acuity
Legrand
Zumtobel
Digital Lumens
Lutron Electronics
Cree, Inc.
EATON
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
LSI Industries, Inc.
Hubbell Incorporated
Control4
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Component Type
Sensors
Fluorescent Ballasts and LED Drivers
Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
Switches and Dimmers
Transmitters and Receivers
By Connection Type
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
By Light Source
Fluorescent Lamp
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Market Research Report 2018
1 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments
1.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Segment By Component Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Component Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Production Market Share By Component Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Sensors
1.2.4 Fluorescent Ballasts and LED Drivers
1.2.5 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
1.2.6 Switches and Dimmers
1.2.7 Transmitters and Receivers
1.3 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Segment By Connection Type
1.3.1 Wired Technology
1.3.2 Wireless Technology
1.4 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Segment By Light Source
1.4.1 Fluorescent Lamp
1.4.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED)
1.4.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps
1.5 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Segment by Application
1.5.1 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.6.1 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments (2013-2025)
1.7.1 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.7.2 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Schneider Electric
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Schneider Electric Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Honeywell
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Honeywell Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 General Electric
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 General Electric Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Philips
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Philips Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 OSRAM
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 OSRAM Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Acuity
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Acuity Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Legrand
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Legrand Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
