Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Intelligent Lighting Control Equipments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

General Electric

Philips

OSRAM

Acuity

Legrand

Zumtobel

Digital Lumens

Lutron Electronics

Cree, Inc.

EATON

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

LSI Industries, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Control4

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Component Type

Sensors

Fluorescent Ballasts and LED Drivers

Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

Switches and Dimmers

Transmitters and Receivers

By Connection Type

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

By Light Source

Fluorescent Lamp

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

