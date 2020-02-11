Intelligent Building Management Systems Market – New Products Leveraging Latest Technologies for Growth

The objective of the Intelligent Buildings Management Systems (IBMS) is to centralize the monitoring, control operations, efficient management of facilities within the building. These systems helps to achieve more efficient building operations at reduced energy and labor costs while providing a safe and quality working environment to the occupants. The IBMS products are designed to facilitate ease of access, reduce man power and control the all the appliances in a single or multiple rooms.

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from hospitality industry and growing green building infrastructure. In addition, augmented growth in automation market is further influencing the growth of IBMS market in India. Economic growth of India and growing disposable income among the citizens is also boosting the IBMS market in the country. Furthermore, the need for occupant comfort, reduction of operating cost, and need for energy efficiency is raising the demand of IBMS in various application sectors in India.

The growth of IBMS market is observing hindrance due to lack of availability of skilled workforce. The Intelligent building management systems are usually complex and require skilled personals to operate.

The cost of training operators to handle complex equipment such as HVAC control, outdoor controls, security and access control, energy management systems and smart meters is quite high. Owing to which, small scale companies cannot afford to invest large capital to train their operators. This factor is likely to affect the growth of the IBMS market in the country.

The IBMS market is expected to generate a lot of opportunities for the manufacturers with the growing awareness of technologically advanced products among the people. Clustering of modern satellite towns around existing cities in India is also acting as a lucrative opportunity for the IBMS vendors.

Furthermore, Indian government plans to build hundred new smart cities and have allocated about USD 1 billion in the budget of 2015-16 for the same. Government is also planning infrastructure development in another five hundred cities in the country. These major infrastructure projects are expected to further boost the market of IBMS market substantially.