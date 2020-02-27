Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market: Manufacturers Look to Build Robust Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engines

Voice-activated speakers propelled by intelligent assistant such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are developing faster than the smartphone and tablets at a similar stage. People’s comfort with voice commands will shift the way business interact with people online. With machine learning technology and natural language processing embedded in virtual assistants improving, consumers are more comfortable using their devices for complex tasks. These insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report, titled, “Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market — Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been freshly added to ever-expanding repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). In the wake of consumers buying more devices from Apple, Amazon and Google, brands are gearing up to master natural language processing. Building dynamic natural language processing (NLP) engines for their bots has become paramount in the market. As such, the innate ability to communicate with an AI-powered machine has encouraged the use of voice assistants.

Though growing adoption of voice assistants and smart speakers has rung an alarm bell for consumer industries, it has marked the era of conversational commerce—promising to fundamentally change relationships between retailers, consumers and manufacturers. Manufacturers and retailers are expected to be providers of curated services and customer experiences which engage customers and solve problems. Conversational commerce, as such, is expected to sense the mood; provide inspiration and anticipate needs, through an exchange in value of organizations providing access to enterprise resources and consumers sharing their data.

Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market: Report Content

The report provides a deep dive analysis on the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market propelled by quantitative and qualitative analysis. Additionally, the report sheds light on the dynamics of the market that have considerable influence on the growth of the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market, namely, drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. The report delves into the segmentation of the market to offer a holistic approach of the market.

The report includes executive summary, global economic outlook and overview section that provide a coherent analysis on the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market. Besides, the report in the market overview section delineates PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide thorough analysis on the market. The overview section further delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis that helps in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market revealing the probable scenario of the market.

The dynamic analysis of competitive landscape of the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market is propelled by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Further, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into probable and feasible strategies of the companies in the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market. Additionally, the report also discerns product portfolio, company profile, SWOT analysis, recent development, company profile, annual revenue, strategic overview.

Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market: Research Methodology

