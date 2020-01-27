Integration Platform As A Service Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2017-2025

With the growing usage of cloud based solutions, cloud integration has become a challenge for enterprises. Many enterprises are demanding secure and reliable cloud integration, which is being offered by solution providers as iPaaS. It allow creation, execution and management of integration workflows among cloud based and on-premises applications and data protocols.

IPaaS is an emerging platform technology that manages integration data flows with the help of tools and technologies. This platform provides integration between multiple clouds and other business applications.

IPaaS is growing significantly due to its features such as server-less architecture. There are many platforms that took few years to take advantage of multi-tier or two-tier architecture. However, in this platform tier is represented through API management and supporting tier services. Moreover, the continuous growth in the usage of ODATA and other API supported by iPaaS is helping this market to grow.

The major factor driving the adoption of iPaaS is the increasing adoption of iPaaS platforms among small and medium level enterprises for integration. The iPaaS solutions helps in reducing the cost of ownership which enables enterprises to adopt these solutions easily. Moreover, these platforms enable IT worker or consultants to write custom connectors and operate packaged solutions available with the platform or in their various marketplaces to utilize off-the-shelf integration with popular services such as Salesforce, Oracle, Akamai and Other.

The key challenge in the iPaaS market is the lack of data security solutions. Cloud security is still a challenge faced by many enterprises due to less security solutions available and due to the rising organized threats. Many solution providers are providing cloud security solutions but these solutions do not provide complete security due to which there is always a risk of data breach.

Key Contracts:

In June 2016, SnapLogic, has launched partner’s program to increase the adoption of IPaaS. Within this program, SnapLogic has entered into the partnership with Verizon, HCL, Tech Mahindra and others to drive digital transformation among enterprises.

In June 2015, AgilityWorks has entered into the partnership with Dell Bhoomi Atmosphere to launch managed service for iPaaS in Europe. This partnership is helping Agility Works to improve its client base by redefining customer engagement models with the help of iPaaS.

In July 2014, Scribe Software launched iPaaS to improve its offering for partners and to distribute integration service tailored for their business. This has helped Scribe Software partners to execute projects within given time and deliver work efficiently.

In iPaaS market there are many vendors some of them are Mulesoft, Microsoft, Dell Bhoomi, Fujitsu, IBM, i2Factory, NTT Data, Oracle, Red Hat, Akana, SnapLogic and Others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for iPaaS due to high adoption of cloud computing technologies among enterprises. The adoption of other software defined models such as SaaS, and IaaS is also impacting the market for iPaaS in a positive manner. Companies such as Oracle and IBM are also working towards the development of iPaaS platforms in this market to enhance market opportunities.