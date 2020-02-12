Integration Brokerage Software Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Vendors in the market focus on offering various features in their offerings such as compliance to technical requirements, integration capabilities, and strong business partnerships. The standards in the integration brokerage software market include Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) and Representational State Transfer (REST). Vendors offer different solutions based on type of enterprise, varying pricing models, etc.

Cloud-based pay-per-use models are gaining traction in the integration brokerage software market. Integration services providers include aggregators, integrators, IT service managers, developers, customization providers and arbiters. Vendors are focusing on offering modern, future-proof platform with powerful APIs and integration capabilities. Presently, cloud infrastructure is changing the IT landscape and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications are replacing the existing on-premise applications. Increasing cloud penetration is anticipated to drive the demand for integration brokerage software during the forecast period.

The global integration brokerage software market can be segmented based on component, deployment, solution, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software/platform and services. The services segment can be further classified into integration & deployment and support & maintenance. Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment can be further sub-segmented into public, private, and hybrid.

The cloud segment is expected to account for a prominent share of the integration brokerage software market during the forecast period. In terms of solution, the market can be segregated into partner management, data transformation, analytics, orchestration, and others. Based on enterprise size, the integration brokerage software market can be split into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment holds a notable share of the market, as they want to reduce their IT related CAPEX and OPEX costs.

Based on region, the global integration brokerage software market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America is expected to account for a prominent share of the integration brokerage software market owing to increasing technological investments by organizations in the region.