Integrated Workplace Management System Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2019 -2025

This report studies the global Integrated Workplace Management System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Integrated Workplace Management System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets.

IWMS technology as an advanced technology platform designed to help leading organizations manage their RE/FM and asset portfolio more effectively. IWMS solution are commonly packaged as a full integrated suite or as individual modules that can be scaled over time.

Get free sample for more valuable industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1859390&type=S

The environment and energy management is witnessing higher adoption due to strict mandates; however, the real estate management solution is expected to witness higher investments in the future because of massive increase in infrastructure developments across APAC and MEA. Nevertheless, with the increase in technological adoption and global spending toward information management, the Integrated Workplace Management System market is expected to witness a high growth rate.

The analysis shows that the spending on IWMS is increasing globally due to the increasing adoption of cloud platforms, especially in the developing regions. North America is projected to dominate the Integrated Workplace Management System market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and early adoption of IWMS solutions and services in the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The primary driving forces for this growth are increased technological spending in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

In 2017, the global Integrated Workplace Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.