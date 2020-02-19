Integrated Passive Device (IPD) Market Emerging Opportunities Scenario 2023

The global integrated passive device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%. As per the research, the global integrated passive device market is expected to register high growth during the forecast period, with the market projected to reach from $901.5 million in 2016 to $1,572.3 million by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% during 2017-2023.

Integrated passive devices are widely used for applications such as digital and mixed signals, LED lighting, RF applications and ESD/EMI protection. Of them, the digital and mixed signal applications led the market in 2016, and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as well, majorly on account of the increased electrical performance requirements. Moreover, integrated passive devices offer miniaturization, cost reduction and added functionality benefits that are likely to create positive outlook for this market.

Based on type, the market is categorized into ESD, EMI, RF-IPD and LEDs, of which RF-IPD contributed the largest to the global IPD market. Augmenting demand for miniaturization is one of the major factors spearheading RF-IPD’s growth in the global IPD market. RF front end model being the principal part of the internal system of several electronic gadgets including wearable devices, smartphones and tablets is in major demand for various applications.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register the highest growth in the global integrated passive devices market during the forecast period. Growth of the IPD market in APAC is largely driven by rapid growth in emerging economies such as China, South Korea, Taiwan and India. Furthermore, presence of these countries offer profit-making imperatives for the IPD market owing to the rapid advancements in the telecommunication, infrastructure and consumer electronics in Asia-Pacific.

The research states that the overall intensity of rivalry is moderate in the global integrated passive devices market. It has been observed that large number of industry players exist in EMEA, especially in Europe. The integrated passive device market is highly fragmented in EMEA due to which the market is extremely competitive in the region. In EMEA, Europe contributes the largest to the global IPD market with the support of top industry players, including companies like STMicroelectronics and Infineon.

