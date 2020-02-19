Integrated Operating Room Management Systems 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023

The advances in the therapeutic and medical segment have expanded the proficiency and exactness of every possible aspect of the healthcare delivery services. The expanding requirement for improving the proficiency of operating rooms and accordingly raising the achievement rate of medical procedures is provoking the development of the integrated operating room management systems market. Rise in medical tourism in global regions like Asia Pacific is augmenting the growth of the global integrated operating room management systems market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% while reaching the value of USD 1,522 million during forecast period 2018-2023.

Market segmentation

The global integrated operating room management systems market is segmented on the basis of its device, surgical application, type and regional demand. Based on its device, the market is classified into Operating Room Lights, Operating Tables Types, Operating Room Communication Systems, Intraoperative Diagnostic Devices. On the basis of its surgical application, the market is segmented as Diagnostics Imaging Application and Therapeutics Application. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated as Operating Room and Procedure Scheduling System, Instrument Tracking System, Operating Room Inventory Management System, Recording and Documentation System, Audio and Video Management System, Anesthesia Information Management.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global integrated operating room management systems market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Barco, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Skytron LLC, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems GmbH), Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation of the Americas (Image Stream Medical, Inc.), among others are the major players in the global integrated operating room management systems market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 Favourable Reimbursement Policies

4.2.3 Benefits of Minimum Congestion and Streamlined Flow of Information

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of Surgeries and Hospitalization

4.3.2 Risk Factors Associated with Surgeries

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 The Rise of Medical Tourism in Asian countries

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Integrated Operating Room Systems Market, by Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operating Tables types

6.3 Operating Room Lights

6.4 Intraoperative Diagnostic Devices

6.5 Operating Room Communication Systems

7 Global Integrated Operating Room Systems Market, by Surgical Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutics Application

7.3 Diagnostics Imaging Application

8 Global Integrated Operating Room Systems Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operating Room and Procedure Scheduling System

8.3 Recording and Documentation System

8.4 Instrument Tracking System

8.5 Audio and Video Management System

8.6 Operating Room Inventory Management System

8.7 Anesthesia Information Management

Continued……

