INSURANCE TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Insurance Technology market for 2018-2023.
Eighty-two percent of insurance executives agree their organizations must innovate at an increasingly rapid pace just to maintain a competitive edge. Leading insurers are embracing emerging technologies such as blockchain, virtual reality, and intelligent automation, weaving themselves seamlessly into the fabric of people’s everyday lives. Carriers are also broadening their ecosystems, partnering with customers, employees, startups, and even governments to help society harness the power of these technologies while mitigating their risks, empowering their own growth in the process.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more autonomous and sophisticated, evolving from robotic process automation in the back-office to AI serving customers on the front-line. Four out of five insurance executives believe within the next two years, AI will work next to humans in their organizations, as a co-worker, collaborator and trusted advisor.
To build trust with customers and employees, and reap the benefits of supercharged efficiency, insurers must acknowledge the impact AI has on people’s lives. They must “raise” their AIs to act as responsible, productive members of society. Smart sensors and other Internet of Things devices could generate more than 500 zettabytes of data by 2020. Today’s enterprise infrastructures and the cloud alone cannot support this volume efficiently. The Internet of Thinking will extend data processing beyond the cloud, toward the edge of networks via special-purpose, customizable hardware.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Insurance Technology will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Insurance Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud Computing
Big data and Analytics
Mobility
Block Chain
Artificial Intelligence
IoT
Segmentation by application:
Commercial P&C insurance
Personal P&C insurance
Health and medical insurance
Life and accident insurance
Insurance administration and risk consulting
Annuities
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Accenture
Agile Financial Technologies
E&Y
HP
IBM
Mphasis
Oracle
Steria
Amazon Web Service
BSB
Capgemini
Cognizant Technology Solutions
CSC
FICO
Genpact
Google
Informatica
Netapp
Polaris
Rackspace Hosting
Salesforce
SAP
Symantec
TCS
T-Systems
Verizon Communications
VMware
Wipro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Insurance Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.
To understand the structure of Insurance Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Insurance Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Insurance Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Insurance Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Insurance Technology Market Size 2018-2023
2.1.2 Insurance Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Insurance Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Computing
2.2.2 Big data and Analytics
2.2.3 Social Media
2.2.4 Mobility
2.2.5 Block Chain
2.2.6 Artificial Intelligence
2.2.7 IoT
2.3 Insurance Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Insurance Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
2.3.2 Global Insurance Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)
2.4 Insurance Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial P&C insurance
2.4.2 Personal P&C insurance
2.4.3 Health and medical insurance
2.4.4 Life and accident insurance
2.4.5 Insurance administration and risk consulting
2.4.6 Annuities
2.5 Insurance Technology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Insurance Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)
2.5.2 Global Insurance Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)
3 Insurance Technology Key Players
3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Insurance Technology
3.2 Key Players Insurance Technology Product Offered
3.3 Key Players Insurance Technology Funding/Investment Analysis
3.4 Funding/Investment
3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions
3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry
3.5 Key Players Insurance Technology Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Market Ranking
3.8 New Product/Technology Launches
3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions
10 Key Players Analysis
10.1 Accenture
10.1.1 Company Details
10.1.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.1.3 Accenture Insurance Technology Market Size
10.1.4 Main Business Overview
10.1.5 Accenture News
10.2 Agile Financial Technologies
10.2.1 Company Details
10.2.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.2.3 Agile Financial Technologies Insurance Technology Market Size
10.2.4 Main Business Overview
10.2.5 Agile Financial Technologies News
10.3 E&Y
10.3.1 Company Details
10.3.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.3.3 E&Y Insurance Technology Market Size
10.3.4 Main Business Overview
10.3.5 E&Y News
10.4 HP
10.4.1 Company Details
10.4.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.4.3 HP Insurance Technology Market Size
10.4.4 Main Business Overview
10.4.5 HP News
10.5 IBM
10.5.1 Company Details
10.5.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.5.3 IBM Insurance Technology Market Size
10.5.4 Main Business Overview
10.5.5 IBM News
10.6 Mphasis
10.6.1 Company Details
10.6.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.6.3 Mphasis Insurance Technology Market Size
10.6.4 Main Business Overview
10.6.5 Mphasis News
10.7 Oracle
10.7.1 Company Details
10.7.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.7.3 Oracle Insurance Technology Market Size
10.7.4 Main Business Overview
10.7.5 Oracle News
10.8 Steria
10.8.1 Company Details
10.8.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.8.3 Steria Insurance Technology Market Size
10.8.4 Main Business Overview
10.8.5 Steria News
10.9 Amazon Web Service
10.9.1 Company Details
10.9.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.9.3 Amazon Web Service Insurance Technology Market Size
10.9.4 Main Business Overview
10.9.5 Amazon Web Service News
10.10 BSB
10.10.1 Company Details
10.10.2 Insurance Technology Product Offered
10.10.3 BSB Insurance Technology Market Size
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 BSB News
10.11 Capgemini
……Continued
