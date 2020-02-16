Insurance Market 2019 – Global SWOT Analysis,Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.

Scope of the Report:

The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.

The global Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insurance

1.2 Classification of Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Life Insurance

1.2.4 Non-Life Insurance

1.3 Global Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Agency

1.3.3 Brokers

1.3.4 Bancassurance

1.3.5 Digital & Direct Channels

1.4 Global Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Allianz

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Allianz Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AXA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AXA Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Generali

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Generali Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Ping An Insurance

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ping An Insurance Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 China Life Insurance

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 China Life Insurance Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Prudential PLC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Prudential PLC Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Munich Re

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Munich Re Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

