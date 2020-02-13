Insurance Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Global Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.

The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Allianz

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 Allianz Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Allianz News

11.2 AXA

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 AXA Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AXA News

11.3 Generali

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 Generali Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Generali News

11.4 Ping An Insurance

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Ping An Insurance Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ping An Insurance News

11.5 China Life Insurance

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 China Life Insurance Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 China Life Insurance News

11.6 Prudential PLC

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 Prudential PLC Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Prudential PLC News

11.7 Munich Re

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 Munich Re Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Munich Re News

11.8 Zurich Insurance

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Zurich Insurance Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Zurich Insurance News

11.9 Nippon Life Insurance

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Nippon Life Insurance Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance News

11.10 Japan Post Holdings

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 Japan Post Holdings Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Japan Post Holdings News

11.11 Berkshire Hathaway

11.12 Metlife

11.13 Manulife Financial

11.14 CPIC

11.15 Chubb

11.16 AIG

11.17 Aviva

11.18 Allstate

11.19 Swiss RE

11.20 Prudential Financial

11.21 Travelers

11.22 AIA

11.23 Aflac

11.24 Legal & General

