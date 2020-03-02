Insulin Delivery Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by pancreas and is central to regulating carbohydrate and fat metabolism in the body. Insulin therapy is used for treatment of people with type 1 diabetes in order to avoid complications arising from hyperglycemia. Insulin is administered mainly through subcutaneous insulin injections such as vials and syringes, insulin pens, and insulin pumps. In addition to this, various other physiological minimally invasive or noninvasive ways for delivering insulin are oral, buccal, nasal, peritoneal and transdermal.

Global insulin market has witnessed strong growth owing various underlying favorable dynamics. Growth of the market is propelled by increasing incidences of diabetes, rise in geriatric population, growing obese population, propagation of Diabetes management awareness and government impetus. However, the market faces several challenges such as high cost of insulin pumps, insurance coverage issues, regulatory pressure and technological issues.

The report “Global Insulin Delivery Device Market – (By Type-Vials & Syringes, Insulin Pens & Insulin Pumps; By Region- North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2024” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global insulin delivery devices market with coverage on major market segments such as Vials & Syringes, Insulin Pens & Insulin Pumps. Future forecasts of insulin delivery devices market overall and across various sub-segments till 2024 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global insulin delivery devices market include Novo Nordisk, Sanofi Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global insulin delivery devices market.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Insulin Market

3.1 Background

3.1.1 Cost – Human & Financial

3.2 Overview

3.3 Insulin Delivery Devices

3.3.1 Vials & Syringes

3.3.2 Insulin Pens

3.3.3 Insulin Pumps

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Insulin Market

4.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Share by Insulin Type

4.1.3 Market Share by Segment

4.1.4 Market Share by Region

4.2 Insulin Delivery Devices

4.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2.2 Market Share by Devices

4.2.3 Market Share by End-User

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Insulin Delivery Devices – Market Segmentation

5.1 Vials and Syringes

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Insulin Pens

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Market Share by End-User

5.3 Insulin Pumps

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.4 Others

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Germany

6.1.3.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 North America and Caribbean

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 The US

6.2.3.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3.1.2 Market Share by Product

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 China

6.3.3.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Global Insulin Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Closed-Looped Insulin Delivery/Artificial Pancreas System

8.1.2 Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System

8.1.3 Advent of Intelligent Insulin Pens

8.1.4 Next-Generation Insulin Management System Platform

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Diabetes

8.2.2 Rise in Geriatric Population

8.2.3 Growing Obese Population

8.2.4 Propagation of Diabetes Management Awareness

8.2.5 Government Impetus

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 High Cost of Insulin Pumps

8.3.2 Insurance Coverage issue

8.3.3 Regulatory Pressure

8.3.4 Technological Issue

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Insulin Market

9.2 Insulin Delivery Devices

9.2.1 Insulin Delivery Devices Market

9.2.2 Insulin Pens Market

9.2.3 Insulin Pumps Market

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Novo Nordisk

10.2 Sanofi Aventis

10.3 Eli Lilly and Company

10.4 Merck & Co.

Continuous…

