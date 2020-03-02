Insulator Market 2019 Top Players, Regions, Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities and Global Trends To 2023

The global insulator market is driven by the need for reliable electric supply, maximum safety in transmission & distribution network, and also the investments into the replacement of matured electric grid structures with modern upgraded ones. The Insulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. An Insulator is a device, which resists the transmission of energy from one medium to another. Insulators are predominantly used in electrical applications and transmission & distribution.

Global Insulator Market Leading Players Analyzed Are:

General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom S.A (France), Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S), Seves Group (Italy), Dalian Yilian Technology Co. Ltd. (China) and ELANTAS GmbH (Germany).

Market Highlights

Insulators are widely accepted across the world in various industrial & commercial sector as a safety device owing to properties such as, they have very high resistivity, high dielectric strength, low thermal expansion and the tightly held valence electrons in the insulator material allows them to resist the electron flow through them. Also, compact design and low manufacturing cost makes it permeable for the installation in various utilities and industrial sector. The property of an electric insulator, which doesn’t allow the electric charge to flow through it, is called resistivity. The global insulator market is driven by the increasing need of reliable electric supply & subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure.

Insulator Market Segmentation

The global Insulator Market segmented on the basis of type, voltage, application, end-user and regions.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as ceramic, glass and composite.

On the basis of voltage, the industry has been segmented as low, medium and high voltage.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented as cables & transmission lines, transformers, switchgears, busbars, surge protection services and others.

Based on end-user, the industry has been segmented as utilities, industries, and others.

By regions, the global insulator market covers its growth opportunities, and current trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

