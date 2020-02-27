Insulation Blow-in Machine Market Rising Demand from Developing Nations Influencing Market Growth in the Coming Years

Insulation blow-in machine has attained a paramount importance in industrial and commercial buildings alike, with rigid foam boards gaining widespread acceptance as an effective measure to trap air and other gases for resisting heat flow. Growing usability of highly reflective coils and reflective insulation systems in ridding radiant heat from living spaces has further underpinned demand for Insulation Blow-in Machine Market in recent years.

Demand for insulation blow-in machine is likely to grow on rising popularity of recycled cellulose fiber as an economic and ecological acoustic and thermal insulation material. Blow-in machine is sought-after in insulation-related applications as it ensures persistence of the adhesion between the insulation and structure. Insulation blow-in machine and its operation cost more than raw material prices, but impart lower energy efficiency. Despite this, they are in high demand on the back of energy savings on the utility bills in the long run.

Blow-in insulation are currently being developed from cellulose or fiberglass. Fiberglass which is environment friendly on account of its composition of recycled glass and sand, and likewise cellulose is produced by using recycled cardboard and newspapers. As these insulation material are in high demand to comply with the requirement for improving the environment footprint, insulation blow-in machine will continue to witness a bolstered demand in the near future.

Insulation Blow-in Machine Market: Introduction

Insulation Blow-in Machines are go to machines for energy efficient insulation especially for attic spaces and closed cavities. They are designed to apply insulating material to provide thermal insulation or soundproofing in a commercial or residential building for comfort, energy efficiency and to decrease intensity of sound. They are also referred as blowing insulation machines. Usually cellulose, fiber wool and rock wool are used as the loose-fill insulation materials.

Productivity of an insulation machine is determine by their R-Value (thermal Resistance value), and R-value of Insulation blow-in machines is very high as compared to other insulation equipment such as batt insulation & spray foam insulator, hence making them preferred insulation equipment for attic insulation henceforth driving the market of blowing insulation machine undoubtedly.

Loose-fill insulation materials such as fiberglass, rock wool, cellulose et cetera are used in Insulation blowing equipment, and all of them are considered as environment positive as they are produced form recycled waste materials, this factor will enhance the market revenue of Insulation Blow-in Machines over the forecast period.

Fire wool and rock wool are resistant to fire while in cellulose type insulation materials, chemicals are added to give it fire resistance property, thus fire wool and rock wool are preferred in some cases such as in a cookhouse.

Insulation blow-in machines are very easy to install at minimal cost and it is considered as a good investment as they are very user friendly, remote controlled, robust, require low maintenance and also cut downs energy cost thus energy efficient.

Surging demand of HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) systems in urban areas (or especially in extreme temperature regions) for temperature controlled living or working space will augment the demand of the insulation blow-in machine. Also, blowing insulation machines are suitable for attic with irregular sizes and shapes or obstructions such as plumbing stacks or hard to reach areas. This proficiency of the blowing insulation machine to provide cooling and heating for a long term will boost the market of Insulation Blow-in machine to a great extent.

However, inhaling particles of fiber wool could cause serious health hazardous like cancer and insecticides added to cellulose could cause respiratory problems. Therefore, North American insulation manufacturers association (NAIMA) has established some stringent rule and regulation for exposure of these materials to workers and also for use of these materials as an insulation which could restrain the growth of insulation blow-in machines market.

During the forecast period, the North America and Europe is expected to occupy a greater market share owing to increasing demand of HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) systems in the region. Asia Pacific will be next in the run in the Insulation Blow-in machine market owing to extreme temperature conditions in some of the regions. Moreover, rising construction industry will also attribute to regions growth in the market. Mid east and Africa will see a steady growth rate due to the growing commercial building and projects.

Insulation Blow-in Machine Market: Key Players

Meyer Contractor Solutions. Accu1, Cool Machines, Intec, Krendl, Honeywell, Building Health Check, L.L.C. X-Floc Dämmtechnik-Maschinen GmbH, Heat Seal Equipment Ltd. Insulation Machines

