Insulating Paint And Coating Market Is Projected to Grow at a Moderate CAGR during the Period 2018-2027

Industry Overview

Insulating Paints are the fluid which is applied on the surface of the substrate in thin layer form to enhance the surface performance of and are resistant to abrasion, temperature, radiation and corrosion and others. It is also used for the decorative purpose in many places. Insulating paints come in variant colors and deliver good surface finish and also protect surface from environmental factors. Insulating paints are majorly used in automotive, aerospace, marine, waste water treatment, oil and gas and other sectors.

Market Size and Forecast

Global insulating paint and coating market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Moreover Insulating paint & coating market is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by the end of 2027. Further rising demand of the insulated paint & coating in automotive and aerospace sector is also anticipated to foster the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in waste water treatment is believed to open a gateway of opportunities for the companies entering into the business of insulating paint & coating.

Leading Key Players of Global Market:

The Sherwin Willam, Asian Paints, Hisco, Starshield, Amkay Chem, Caparol, 360° Coatings, Berling Paints, Crown Paints, Newlife Paints Ltd

Geographically in 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest percentage of market share in the regional platform and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In Asia some countries such as India, China and others are the main consumer of the insulating paint market. Factor such as strong demand of the insulating coating in defense, automotive, aerospace and others are expected to positively driving the growth of insulating paint & coating market over the forecast period. Moreover advancement and developing in paints is anticipated to garner the growth of insulating paint & coating market in near future.

Further in the regional market North America is prominent market of Insulating paint & coating is expected to witness of high growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand of temperature, abrasion, water resistant product is paving the growth of insulating paint & coating market during the forecast period.

Europe market is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the insulating paint & coating market. The market is mainly expanding on the back of the growth and expansion of the automotive coating, industrial coating and other such industries.

The Insulating paint & coating market has been segmented by application such , electrical & electrical, aerospace, automotive, building & construction, marine automotive & transportation, and others out of automotive and marine which is anticipated to account for the largest market share in overall Insulating paint & coating market over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers And Challenges:

Insulating paint is majorly used for coating the surface to enhance surface properties. Rising demand of the Insulating paint & coating in marine sector is expected to be key factor fuelling the demand of the Insulating paint & coating globally. Advancement & development in various new products at the end user are anticipated to intensify the growth of the insulating paint & coating market across the globe.

Moreover, rising number of commercial buildings and demand of consumer good are anticipated to drive the growth of the Insulating paint & coating market. Insulating paint is also used for the decorative purpose and is expected to trigger the growth of the insulating paint & coating market. Moreover, government initiatives and wide policies towards the insulating paint & coating product is expected to positively impact the growth of the insulating paint & coating market during the forecast period. These market activities are believed to open a gateway of opportunities for the companies entering into the business of insulating paint & coating

However, higher price of insulating paint is expected to dampen the growth of the global insulating paint & coating market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global Insulating paint & coating market into the following segments:

By Type

Polyesters

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Epoxy

Others

By End User

Electrical & Electrical

Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

By Regions

View Source:

