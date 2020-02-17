Instrument Transformer-Global Market Share (Sales and Revenue) Analysis Report Forecast till 2024

This report studies the Instrument Transformer market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Instrument Transformer market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

An instrument transformer is used to obtain measurements of voltage or current levels or both in different high-voltage/high-current systems such as in transmission or distribution lines or industries. An instrument transformer convert current or voltage from a high level to a very low level before passing it to measuring instruments, effectively isolating the measurement devices from the high voltage or current on the line.

As for the global instrument transformer industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, Siemens, ABB and GE, which closes to 50 per cent totally. The Germany giant Siemens, which has 21.63% market share in 2017, is the leader in the instrument transformer industry. The manufacturers following Siemens are ABB and GE, which respectively has 12.80% and 14.93% market share globally. The DYH is the leader of China instrument transformer industry. It sells a total of 185.77 million dollar instrument transformer products in the year of 2017.

The global consumption of instrument transformer products rises up from 3.01 million units in 2013 to 4.03 million units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 7.59%. At the same time, the revenue of world instrument transformer sales market has a leap from 2941.86 million dollar to 3688.81 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the instrument transformer products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Instrument Transformer market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5510 million by 2024, from US$ 3690 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Instrument Transformer business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a sample @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/560263

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Instrument Transformer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Instrument Transformer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Current Transformer, Voltage Transformer, Others.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electrical Power and Distribution, Metallurgy and Petrochemical, Construction, Others.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Siemens, ABB, GE, Arteche, Pfiffner, Emek, Indian Transformers, Koncar, DYH, Dalian Beifang, China XD Group, Jiangsu Sieyuan, Shenyang Instrument Transformer, Hengyang Nanfang, Zhejiang Horizon.

If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.

For more latest reports kindly visit @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91 20 2435 2999(ASIA)

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook