INSTRUCTOR-LED LANGUAGE TRAINING 2018 MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, TOP KEY PLAYER FORECAST TO 2023

Instructor-led language training is the practice of training and learning language material between an instructor and learners, either individuals or groups. Instructors can also be referred to as a facilitator, who may be knowledgeable and experienced in the learning material, but can also be used more for their facilitation skills and ability to deliver material to learners.

Instructor-led training represents overall 66% of corporate training and development; it reaches 76% in high-performing companies and 80% in high-consequence industries (healthcare industry, pharmaceutical industry, finance, utilities, etc.). It is also the most widely-used method for extended enterprise training, which trains customers and partners, with an 80% usage rate.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Instructor-led Language Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Instructor-led Language Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

English

Mandarin

Arabic

Others

Segmentation by application:

Institutional Training

Individual Training

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Berlitz Languages

Commercial Language Training

CORE Languages

Education First

Pearson Education

CGS

G-Cube

Onwards Learning

Sanako

Specialist Language Courses

iTutorGroup

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Instructor-led Language Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Instructor-led Language Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Instructor-led Language Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Instructor-led Language Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Instructor-led Language Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

