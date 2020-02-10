Instant PCR Equipment Market: Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth

A thermal cycler or a DNA amplification machine performs polymerase chain reactions to make copies of genetic material and is popularly known as a PCR. The machine raises and lowers temperature at a highly sensitive pre-programmed steps in order to denature and renature DNA that is inserted within small tubes of the machine. The amplification of DNA is a precursor in experimentation and research in genomics and proteomics to study drug interactions, genome sequencing, protein sequencing and gene identification. PCR was introduced a few decades ago and have undergone revolutionary changes in terms of quality and speed. Although the working mechanism for a PCR is simple, their cost is primarily high due to the presence of highly sensitive temperature control system. Peltier and silver elements are primarily used in thermal cyclers to achieve temperature control in a PCR instrument. The term instant PCR signifies instant evaluation of the absolute or relative quantification of the cDNA copies from a single real time PCR curve. Instant PCR enables amplification of DNA strand in a short time period for formation of a number of identical DNA copies.

Due to the extensive genomics research throughout the world, instant PCR’s are very much in demand and account for a part of basic capital investment by research institutions in research equipment. Cancer remains unconquered; it is estimated that around 12 million people globally are diagnosed with cancer every year. There is an increase in the number of cancer cases due to the growing global elderly population and unhealthy lifestyle. Breast, lung, gastric and prostate cancers are the most frequently diagnosed type of cancer in industrialized countries. Instant PCR is mostly utilized for the diagnosis of cancer. With rising prevalence of various cancer the global demand of instant PCR instrument is also gaining popularity worldwide and thereby increases its demand. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2014, that worldwide 8.2 million people died of cancer in 2012.

North America and Europe dominated the global instant PCR instrument market due to major market players are based in these regions. Moreover, North America and Europe accounts for the highest number of diagnosis cases performed with respect to various cancers (breast cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer) every year. In addition, favorable initiatives taken by the federal government would also account for the market growth of instant PCR instruments in North American and European regions. Asia-Pacific comprises countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan and Malaysia. Japan and China accounted for the largest share of the instant PCR instrument market among the Asia-Pacific countries due to strong demand of the diagnostic tests.

Technological advancement would further expect to accentuate the market growth in these regions. Rest of the World (RoW) comprises the markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Rest of the world (RoW) holds fourth position in the global instant PCR instrument market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries. However, the market for instant PCR instrument in RoW is primarily fuelled by extensive increase of healthcare infrastructure in Brazil and Mexico.

Some of the major market players operating in the global instant PCR instrument market includes Agilent Technologies, ThermoFisher Scientific, Life Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Sigma Aldrich, Perkin Elmer, Affymetrix, Illumina, Bruker-Daltonics among others.