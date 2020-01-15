Instant Messaging Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Instant Messaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023”

Instant Messaging Market 2019

Instant messaging (IM) technology is a type of online chat that offers real-time text transmission over the Internet.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Instant Messaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Instant Messaging market by product type and applications/end industries.

IM allows effective and efficient communication, allowing immediate receipt of acknowledgment or reply. In many cases, instant messaging includes added features which can make it even more popular. For example, users may see each other via webcams, or talk directly for free over the Internet using a microphone and headphones or loudspeakers. IM products can usually be categorized into two types: Enterprise Instant Messaging (EIM) and Consumer Instant Messaging (CIM). Enterprise solutions use an internal IM server, however this isn’t always feasible, particularly for smaller businesses with limited budgets. The second option, using a CIM provides the advantage of being inexpensive to implement and has little need for investing in new hardware or server software.

The global Instant Messaging market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3370937-global-instant-messaging-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BigAnt

Cisco Jabber

HipChat

IBM Lotus Sametime

Kakao Talk

Line

WeChat

WhatsApp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Enterprise Instant Messaging

Consumer Instant Messaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business and Enterprise Chatting

Personal Chatting

Entertaiment and Social Chatting

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3370937-global-instant-messaging-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Instant Messaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Instant Messaging

1.2 Classification of Instant Messaging by Types

1.2.1 Global Instant Messaging Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Instant Messaging Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Enterprise Instant Messaging

1.2.4 Consumer Instant Messaging

1.3 Global Instant Messaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Instant Messaging Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Business and Enterprise Chatting

1.3.3 Personal Chatting

1.3.4 Entertaiment and Social Chatting

1.4 Global Instant Messaging Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Instant Messaging Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Instant Messaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Instant Messaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Instant Messaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Instant Messaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Instant Messaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Instant Messaging (2013-2023)

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/instant-messaging-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2023_314787.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BigAnt

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BigAnt Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cisco Jabber

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cisco Jabber Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 HipChat

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 HipChat Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBM Lotus Sametime

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IBM Lotus Sametime Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kakao Talk

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kakao Talk Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Line

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Line Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 WeChat

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 WeChat Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 WhatsApp

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Instant Messaging Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 WhatsApp Instant Messaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com