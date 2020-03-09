Instant Fat Powder Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Instant Fat Powder Market: Instant fat powders are used in the food processing industry to enhance the texture and taste of food products. They are also responsible for imparting a whitening effect in dairy products, such as milk-based beverages and ice creams. The Instant Fat Powder market is witnessing high demand from the food processing industry due to growing consumer attraction towards sensory appealing products. Instant fat powder is produced using the spray drying technology. Instant fat powder manufacturers are developing and launching custom products to suit consumer needs, such as instant fat powders for lactose intolerant consumers. Parent consumers have also become extremely knowledgeable about the food consumed by infants and hence, this has given rise to personalized products with modified instant fat powder in infant formulae.

Focus on Sensory Attributes in Processed Products to Drive the Growth of the Instant Fat Powder Market There is an evident co-relation between rising urbanization and demand for dairy products. This demand has been witnessed in developing regions, such as China and the Middle East & Africa. In developed countries too, food processing manufacturers are increasingly foraying into dairy ingredients and cutting down meat ingredients. Presently, European countries occupy a dominant share in the instant fat powder market. Expansion of new market segments in the food processing industry has also opened new channels for the growth of the instant fat powder market. Innovations are no longer restricted to sensory appeal these days, but also to the quality of the product as too many players in the instant fat powder market have given rise to cut-throat competition with respect to quality of the instant fat powder. The biggest hurdle for the growth of the instant fat powder market is the health consciousness regarding fats and obesity amongst consumers. Many fat filled instant powders are also emerging in the market as a replacement for instant fat powder. Another factor affecting the stability of the instant fat powder market is the production and supply of milk, which has also given rise to the volatility in the prices of instant fat powder.

Global Instant Fat Powder: Segmentation The instant fat powder market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, packaging and sales channel. On the basis of type, the instant fat powder is segmented into- High-fat, Low-fat, On the basis of end use, the instant fat powder is segmented into-Retail, Industrial, Infant formula, Soups & sauces, Dressings & condiments, Nutrition, Dairy, Beverages, Frozen desserts, Cheese , Processing, Bakery, Confectionery, Frozen Desserts, Beverages, On the basis of sales channel, the instant fat powder is segmented into-B2B/Direct, B2C/Indirect, On the basis of packaging, the instant fat powder is segmented into- Carton packs, Tins, Pouches & sachets, Bulk packaging

Global Instant Fat Powder Market: Key Market Participants Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Instant Fat Powder market are Imeko Dairy Products B.V., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Vitusa Global, FIT, Vreugdenhil Dairy Foods, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Glenstal Foods Ltd., Polindus, Solarec, Frontera Group, Inc. and Hoogwegt International B.V.

Global Instant Fat Powder Market: Key Developments In 2017, the company Frontera Group, Inc., which is a manufacturer of dairy ingredients, launched a low lactose instant milk powder, especially targeted for the lactose intolerant population. The product was launched under its brand NZMP.

Opportunities for Instant Fat Powder Market Participants: Overall the sports nutrition segment is growing at a fast rate due to growing popularity of fitness among people, especially amongst youngsters. The sports nutrition segment in the instant fat powder market is still in its introductory stage but is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Instant fat powder manufacturers are also expected to turn their focus towards this segment in future.

