INSTANT COFFEE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, TOP PLAYERS, DEMAND, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024

nstant coffee, also called soluble coffee, coffee crystals, and coffee powder, is a beverage derived from brewed coffee beans that enables people to quickly prepare hot coffee by adding hot water to the powder or crystals and stirring. Instant coffee is commercially prepared by either freeze-drying or spray drying, after which it can be rehydrated. Instant coffee in a concentrated liquid form is also manufactured.

Scope of the Report:

Despite the dominance of fresh coffee in the coffee industry, instant coffee is quickly becoming popular all over the world. Transportation of instant coffee is cheaper, as it has lower shipping weight and volume than beans or ground coffee. Moreover, instant coffee offers convenience in preparation, which increases its demand among the urban consumers.



The new coffee drinkers in the emerging markets find instant coffee alluring as it comes with many benefits and is able to satisfy their evolving tastes. Innovation is another major factor that helps maintain a perennial demand for instant coffee globally. Manufacturers come up with new innovative ideas to develop and improve the quality, aroma and flavor of the instant coffee so that it tastes just like a freshly brewed coffee. Nowadays, single-serve systems have been developed which are more convenient to carry and consume and thus have witnessed a strong growth in both at-home and out-of-home segments.

Currently, Brazil represents the world’s largest producer followed by Vietnam. On the basis of consumption, the Europe (sales market share 37%) represented the world’s largest instant coffee consumer followed by China (sales market share 12%) and USA (sales market share 11%). As tea still accounts for a majority of the share of hot beverages in various parts of the world, coffee consumption in emerging markets like India and China is restricted only to the urban areas with negligible penetration in the rural and semi urban areas.

The global market for instant coffee is highly consolidated. Major players are Nestle, JDE, The Kraft Heinz, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Tchibo Coffee, Starbucks, Power Root, Smucker, Vinacafe, Trung Nguyen and etc.

The worldwide market for Instant Coffee is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 30100 million US$ in 2024, from 23500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Instant Coffee in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nestle

JDE

The Kraft Heinz

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Tchibo Coffee

Starbucks

Power Root

Smucker

Vinacafe

Trung Nguyen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spray-drying

Freeze-drying

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Online Sales

Others

