Instant Cereals Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2017-2027

Instant cereals is a new category of food which consists of dried flakes and powders. They are produced from a number of cereals which including legumes, buckwheat, semolina, barley, rye, oats and rice amongst others.Instant cereals are rich in fiber which improves digestive function of our body. Instant cereals are very easy to make, it dissolves very easily in cold as well as hot liquids and get thick immediately to gain consistency. Instant cereals are very tasty and are high in nutritive value. Instant cereals are also used as a thickening agent while making pastas. Instant cereals has good shelf life because of which the product don’t get damaged easily. Instant cereals are a great alternative to the conventional breakfast. Rising demand for value-added instant cereal in various countries is prompting the food manufacturers to offer healthy breakfast alternative with additional nutrients.

Market Segmentation:

Instant Cereals marketis segment on the basis of type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type the instant cereals market is segmented into legumes, buckwheat, semolina, barley, rye, oats and rice amongst others. Among these segment oats is expected to grow to a great extent in the forecast period, as there are many ready to eat oat meal available in variety of flavors. The demand for instant cereals is also more because if offers a great alternative to the conventional breakfast. On the basis of distribution channel the instant cereals market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores and online stores. Grocery stores is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the instant cereals market, followed by hypermarket/supermarket. On the basis of region the instant cereals market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Instant Cereals is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and MEA. Among these segment North America and Western Europe are expected to be the leader of instant cereals market share globally, and is expected to be dominant in the forecaster period. In Europe region the countries like France, Italy and Germany are the key market for instant cereals. In terms of revenue Asia Pacific is the also expected to be a leading contributor in theinstant cerealsmarket.

Market Drivers:

Having a breakfast in ample amount of time is probably a thing of the past, especially in developing as well as the developed countries due to the speed of life which has accelerated to new levels. Working people are preferring a substitutes to the convenient breakfast that can be consumed very quickly. Increasing participation of women in the office along with the fast paced lifestyles are all fuelling the demand for instant cereals across the globe, especially in the developed regions of North America along with the fast growing regions of Asia Pacific. The rising demand for products that has high protein content and high protein fiber is increasing dramatically in countries such as U.K and US. In addition to that, the concept of nuclear families is making it very difficult for a working women to manage office and domestic responsibility, consequently there is very less time for making a conventional breakfast. All these factors together contributes heavily to the popularity of instant cereals that are easy to make and consume and is healthier if compared to the conventional breakfast.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in instant cereals market are NutreMill, Quaker, Gold Kili, Nestle, Kellogs, General mills, Unisoy, Post and Marico among others

