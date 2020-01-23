INSTALLMENT PAYMENT SOLUTIONS (MERCHANT SERVICES) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

A credit system by which payment for merchandise is made in installments over a fixed period of time.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Ecommerce Merchants

Brick & Mortar Merchants

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Splitit USA Inc.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited

Global Payments Direct

Payfort International

PayClip

UNIVERSUM Group

AsiaPay Limited

Elavon

Flo2Cash Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ecommerce Merchants

2.2.2 Brick & Mortar Merchants

2.3 Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) by Players

3.1 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

