INSTALLMENT PAYMENT SOLUTIONS (MERCHANT SERVICES) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

A credit system by which payment for merchandise is made in installments over a fixed period of time.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Ecommerce Merchants
Brick & Mortar Merchants
Segmentation by application:
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Splitit USA Inc.
Afterpay Touch Group Limited
Global Payments Direct
Payfort International
PayClip
UNIVERSUM Group
AsiaPay Limited
Elavon
Flo2Cash Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
