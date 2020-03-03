In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “insoluble fiber market” sector, Fact.MR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Insoluble Fiber Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2027 | Key Players are NEXIRA, CP KELCO, Grain Processing Corporation, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the insoluble fiber market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The report offers detailed profiles of the leading players in the insoluble fiber market. The report conducts thorough research on market players including Ingredion Incorporated Chr. Hansen Holding A/, Unipektin Ingredients AG, NEXIRA, SunOpta, Inc., CP KELCO, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, TIC GUMS INC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co. KG, Südzucker Ag, Barndad Nutrition, International Fiber Corporation, Emsland-Group, and others.

According to the FactMR report, top players in the market are projected to account for 55% share in the insoluble fiber market. Majority of the top companies in the insoluble fiber market are well-established in Europe and North America. These companies are focusing on strengthening their foothold in Asia Pacific on the backdrop of increasing health-conscious people driving demand for high-quality and inexpensive gluten-free and non-GMO alternatives. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Incorporation, and RETTENMAIER &b SÖHNE GmbH Co. KG are some of the key players in the insoluble fiber market.

A considerable shift in lifestyle and diet habits of people is driving demand for healthy foods and fiber-rich diets. Research on the benefits of fiber-rich diet on human health has had positive conclusions. According to the European Food Safety Authority, fiber rich food can improve weight management. Meanwhile, the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) projects that around 45% of bowel cancer can be prevented through proper diet and physical activity. Increasing research studies showing various health benefits of dietary fibers is driving demand for both soluble and insoluble fibers.

With increasing awareness regarding health benefits of fibers, food and beverage companies are developing new fiber-based food products to deliver multi-functionality to a variety of food applications. Increasing concern towards intestinal health is driving demand for insoluble fiber.

Diverticulitis and constipation are two most common disorders of colon in Europe and Americas. The effectiveness of dietary fibers in preventing and managing these disorders continues to fuel adoption among consumers. Regular intake of dietary fibers also offers other preventive health benefits; for instance, a study led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that high-fiber intake, especially during young adulthood and adolescence, reduces the risk of breast cancer. Changes in dietary guidelines and low-fiber intake have resulted in the need for a variety of options to meet the recommended level of daily fiber intake. The growing demand for fiber in diet is leading to new product development and reformulation of existing food and beverages products by food & beverage manufacturers. Fiber-fortified food and beverages are gaining popularity as consumers are increasingly becoming aware of various health benefits for fiber-rich diet.

Regulatory bodies across various countries are focusing on reducing calories in baked foods. Brazil, UK, and Latin America have enacted laws or going to enact laws that have limit on calories in bakery products. To reduce the calories in formulations, replacing the part of fat in bakery products with fiber is becoming a popular choice among manufacturers. Moreover, insoluble fiber is likely to emerge preferred choice with more calorie reduction, which is 0 calories per gram. Fibers and starches are able to mimic some functionalities of flour, fat, and sugar. They are considered an ideal solution for calorie reduction in bakery products. Beverages brands and manufacturers are focusing on producing fiber-fortified beverages with rising popularity of high-fiber diets.

Insoluble fibers are also finding increasing application in Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) treated beverages to improve nutritional profiles. Owing to the positive relationship between insoluble fiber characteristics and beverage consistency, insoluble fibers including wheat fiber, orange fiber, and oat fiber are used in UHT beverages on a large scale.

