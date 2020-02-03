Insight on the Growth of Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share and Top Players Sandvik, Butting, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, NSSMC, POSCO, Tata Steel, JFE, Sosta, PSP, Tenaris, Tubacex, Metline Industries, Baosteel, TISCO

Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

In terms of geography, EU dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.

The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:Outokumpu, Sandvik, Butting, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, NSSMC, POSCO, Tata Steel, JFE, Sosta, PSP, Tenaris, Tubacex, Metline Industries, Baosteel, TISCO

Market Segment by Type, covers: Lean Duplex, Standard Duplex, Super Duplex, Hyper Duplex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Offshore Oil and Gas, Chemical Process Industry, Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding, Desalination / Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Air Pollution Control, Architectural, Building & Construction, Others, ,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

