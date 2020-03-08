Insect Pest Control market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

Insect Pest Control Market Research Report: by Control Method (Chemical, Physical, Biological), by Insect Type (Ants, Flies, Bedbugs, Termites, Mosquitoes, Cockroaches, Others), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Livestock Farms), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The global insect pest control market is anticipated to touch an estimation of USD 17,900.8 million by 2023. It is driven by the intense interest in private and business development extends in dispensing with bugs and pest. The market is touted to display 5.19% CAGR over the estimated time frame (2018-2023). The consciousness of pest-related illnesses and ascend in creepy crawly populaces because of changing climatic conditions are factors expected to drive the market request over the figure time frame. The movement of residents from rural to urban regions additionally conveys the danger of diseases which has called for increased pest management. The rollout of new arrangements to guarantee the wellbeing of laborers in sanitation and nourishment preparing organizations is anticipated to fuel the global insect pest control market till 2023. In any case, high poisonous levels in pest sprays which are harmful to people can go about as a development impediment. The global insect pest control market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 17,900.8 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

By insect type, the global insect pest control market is bifurcated into flies, ants, termites, cockroaches, mosquitoes, bedbugs, and others. Based on its applications, the market is divided into residential, commercial, livestock farms and industrial.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global insect pest control market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Ecolab (U.S.), SenesTech, Inc. (U.S.), Rentokill Initial plc (U.K.), and FMC Corporation (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), PelGar International Limited (U.K.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Curtis Gilmour (U.S.), China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), among others are some of the major players in the global insect pest control market.

