Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market 2025: Top Key Players TOHO ZINC CO., LTD., Zinc Nacional S.A., Uttam Industries

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Overview

Zinc is an essential mineral for one’s mental and physical well-being through helping in simple cellular function, and therefore, in the proper functioning of the reproductive organs. Zinc also aids to deter common skin irritations and strengthen the immune system. Zinc cannot be easily absorbed by the body without being attached to other substances, due to which supplemental zinc in the form of inorganic and non-chelated chemical is available. Zinc oxide, zinc sulphate, and zinc chloride are the common commercial inorganic zinc chemicals, which are majorly used in ointments for minor skin conditions such as burn and irritation. Due to its variety of functions, zinc oxide also finds its application in transparent transistor, heat dissipation, LED, transparent conductive layer for solar cells, thermoelectric conversion, etc. Zinc oxide, being majorly consumed over zinc sulphate and zinc chloride, is utilized in vehicle tires for better handling, durability and greater safety. Automotive and production of ceramics, glass and tiles are the important applications where inorganic zinc chemicals find its usage. The demand pattern of inorganic zinc chemicals is highly dependent upon its end use industries, and their market is expected to register a steady growth over the forecast period 2016–2026.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Growing use of zinc oxide in sunscreens due to its features such as high blocking of dangerous ultraviolet radiations from the sun is expected to have a positive impact global inorganic zinc chemicals market. Furthermore, high utilization of these zinc chemicals as food additives and in other supplements to provide proper nutrients for the body are expected to boost the growth of global inorganic zinc chemicals market in the coming years. Strong demand for inorganic zinc chemicals in pharmaceutical industry owing to their use in lotions and to help treat skin problems may drive the growth of global inorganic zinc chemicals market. Moreover, zinc chloride batteries have capacity around 50% higher than carbon zinc batteries, other than this, zinc chloride batteries are less likely to leak than carbon batteries and can deliver more current, which is further expected to support the overall market growth of the global inorganic zinc chemicals market.

However, there are certain challenges to the overall market growth of the global inorganic zinc chemicals market. The exposure to zinc oxide can cause humans a flu-like illness, which can last for a day or two with symptoms such as headache, cough or metallic taste in mouth. Furthermore, patients using nasal sprays containing zinc are likely to lose sense of smells, and large doses of zinc sulphate may cause side effects such as vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Utmost care is required to be taken while dealing with inorganic zinc chemicals based on their applications and quantity of dosage.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Out of the many ways by which the inorganic zinc chemicals market can be segmented is based on the product type and end use industry. On the basis of product type, global inorganic zinc chemicals market can be segmented as zinc oxide, zinc sulphate and zinc chloride. On the basis of end-use industry, global inorganic zinc chemicals market can be segmented as automotive, construction materials, food, pharmaceutical and others (lubricants, sealants, etc.).

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to be a significant market for inorganic zinc chemicals owing to strong regional pharmaceutical industry. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to the high demand from the automotive industry and growing pharmaceutical industry. Other than this, Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to show steady growth in the global inorganic zinc chemicals market over the forecast period.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Market Participants

