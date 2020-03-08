INORGANIC METAL FINISHING PROCESSES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Market insights:

The Inorganic metal finishing processes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period (2017-2022).Inorganic metal finishing plays a significant role in the production cycle of metals. Inorganic metal finishing processes are used to deposit a non-metallic or metallic coating on a substrate. Metal finishing improves the corrosion resistance of the metal layer and it is widely used in various industries. Global demand for inorganic metal finishing is mainly driven by growth in auto-motive and metal & steel industries. Emergence of eco-friendly technologies will significantly increase the demand for inorganic metal finishing processes in near future.

Metal finishing can be any activity that modifies the surface or layer of a work piece to attain specific characteristics. It includes a number of operations like surface pretreatment, preparation and the actual coating process. The coating process can be organic, inorganic or hybrid. Demand for inorganic components manufactured by using coating is expected to rise significantly in the near future due to its rising usage in several auto-mobile applications across the globe. Inorganic metal finishing processes are widely used in several industrial as well as electrical and electronics applications due to several advantages as compared to other finishing processes.

The Inorganic metal finishing processes market can be segmented majorly into two parts on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the industry is further segmented into pre-treatment/surface preparation, inorganic metal finishing processes and consumables and spares. And on the basis of application the market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial and others (including hardware and defense). In 2013, automotive applications had significant market share on the basis of revenue. Industrial applications held automotive applications and drag to the second largest share in the market.

Geographical insights

Asia Pacific have the largest market share in terms of productive and revenue in the market. The top manufactures have raised their focus on the capacity of the expansion within Asia. APAC accounted for more than 35% of the global inorganic metal finishing market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in terms of consumption demand of inorganic metal finishing technologies. This can be endorsed to growth in auto-motive, iron & steel and electrical & electronics industries in the region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players profiled in the global inorganic metal finishing market includes- A Brite Co. Inc., Birchwood Technologies, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Haviland Enterprises Inc., International Plating Technology, LLC, Mass Finishing Inc., Metfab Technologies, PCI Of America, Inc. and so on.

Market segmentation:

Inorganic metal finishing processes market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The major segment in Inorganic metal finishing processes market product and application includes: pre-treatment/surface preparation, inorganic metal finishing processes, consumables and spares automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial and others (including hardware and defense).

1. Inorganic metal finishing processes market research and analysis, by Product

2. Inorganic metal finishing processes market research and analysis, by Application

3. Inorganic metal finishing processes market research and analysis, by Technology

OMR report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Inorganic metal finishing processes market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Inorganic metal finishing processes market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Inorganic metal finishing processes market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. EXPANSION OF APPLICATION BASE TO ENCOURAGE GROWTH OF GLOBAL MARKET

3.1.2. GROWING DEMAND FROM EMERGING MARKET

3.1.3. RISING DEMAND FROM AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

3.1.4. GROWTH IN GLOBAL STEEL INDUSTRY TO AUGMENT DEMAND FOR INORGANIC METAL FINISHING

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. STRINGENT ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ACTS AND POLICIES

3.2.2. INCREASING REPLACEMENT OF METAL BY PLASTICS

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. SHIFT FROM TRADITIONAL SOLVENT-BORNE TECHNOLOGIES TO NEWER TECHNOLOGIES.

3.3.2. GROWTH OF ELECTRO-LESS PLATING

3.3.3. INTRODUCTION OF NEW ECO-FRIENDLY TECHNOLOGIES TO BOOST THE MARKET FOR INORGANIC METAL FINISHING

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. INORGANIC METAL FINISHING PROCESSES MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

4.1.1. AUTOMOTIVE

4.1.2. ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS

4.1.3. INDUSTRIAL

4.1.4. OTHERS (INCLUDING HARDWARE AND DEFENSE)

4.2. INORGANIC METAL FINISHING PROCESSES MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT

4.2.1. PRE-TREATMENT/SURFACE PREPARATION

4.2.2. INORGANIC METAL FINISHING PROCESSES

4.2.3. CONSUMABLES AND SPARES

4.3. INORGANIC METAL FINISHING PROCESSES MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.3.1. GALVANISING

4.3.2. CLADDING

4.3.3. CONVERSION COATINGS

4.3.4. ELECTROPLATING

4.3.5. ELECTROLESS PLATING

4.3.6. ANODIZING

4.3.7. DRY FILM LUBRICANTS

4.3.8. PASSIVATION

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPEAN MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

Continued…….

