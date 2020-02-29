Inorganic Coagulants Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2028

Inorganic coagulants have been famed for being highly cost-effective, which has enhanced their adoption across a wide-range of applications. Inorganic coagulants are widely sought after across a broad range of water and wastewater applications, which has boosted growth of the inorganic coagulants market. High effectiveness in the case of raw water with low turbidity, wherein organic coagulants are misfits, is primarily fostering the adoption rate of inorganic coagulants. Rising demand for metal hydroxides used for water cleaning purposes, formed as a result of reaction between water and inorganic coagulants, is also pushing the clamor for inorganic coagulants. The capabilities of inorganic coagulants apropos of treatment of difficult-to-treat colloidal suspensions is fostering its popularity by a considerable attempt.

Some of the widely used types of inorganic coagulants include aluminum sulfate (Alum), aluminum chloride, polyaluminum chloride (PAC) & aluminum chlorohydrate (ACH), ferric sulfate & ferrous sulfate, and ferric chloride. The demand of specialty inorganic coagulants is also witnessing a notable upswing across multiple wastewater treatment plants and a diverse variety of industries to aid processes including flocculation and coagulation. Manufacturers of inorganic coagulants are vying to offer a diverse portfolio of products offering optimal performance at economic costs. Moreover, the leading manufacturing companies are also investing in expansion of manufacturing locations, which helps them ensure fast as well as secured delivery.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Introduction

Coagulants are chemicals used for the primary treatment of sludge. They destabilise the particles by neutralising the charge on the particle with charges opposite to those of the suspended solids. Once the charges are destabilised, the particles are capable of sticking together. Coagulants are of two types, namely organic and inorganic. Organic coagulants are plant-based coagulants with high ability to remove pollutants from water. Inorganic coagulants, on the other hand, consist of coagulants based on metals, which are corrosive in nature and thus harmful to the material to which they are applied. Aluminium-based coagulants are widely used for the treatment of water and wastewater owing to the low price and easily availability of raw materials Aluminium-based coagulants are used extensively across the globe, mainly in Asia pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, whereas iron-based coagulants are used in Europe and North America.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Dynamics

Over the last few decades, a rapid decline in the number of fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has increased severe water stress across the globe. To avoid and overcome this situation, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations regarding the treatment of dischargeable water and increasing its reusability. Furthermore, governments are highly focused on improving municipal water facilities in urban and rural areas. These developments for industrial and domestic/municipal water treatment are expected to create high demand for water & wastewater treatment chemicals, thereby boosting the consumption of inorganic coagulants over the forecast period.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is estimated to hold a significant market share of the iron-based coagulants market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the high efficiency of iron-based coagulants in the removal of pollutants from water and wastewater. China is estimated to witness prominent growth in the application of iron-based coagulants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the large presence of manufacturers and distributors of iron-based coagulants in the region. The U.S. is estimated to shift towards the use of iron-based coagulants from aluminium-based coagulants. Canada and Russia are estimated to continue the trend of using aluminium-based coagulants during the forecast period. Brazil is estimated to witness growth in the application of iron-based coagulants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to growing investments by the government in Brazil for the treatment of water.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Market Participants

Some of the manufacturers involved in the production of inorganic coagulants market are:

SNF Floerger

Kemira OYJ

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Solenis LLC

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Feralco AB

Ixom Operations Pty Ltd

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Suez S.A.

Akferal

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Bauminas Quimica Ltda.

Chemifloc Limited

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

