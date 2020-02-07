Innovative Technology Of Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Global Industry to 2022

According to a recent research report titled “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market – Analysis By Product, Portability, Application, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017- 2022)” created by Azoth Analytics, the market of oxygen therapy equipment has witnessed moderate growth of ~ 7.7% globally in the period 2012-2017 and amounted to USD 2.23 billion in the year 2017.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product (Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices and Oxygen Cylinders), Portability (Stationary, Portable Devices), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome) for regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and countries (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia).

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market – Analysis By Product, Portability, Application, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017- 2022) – By Product (Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices and Oxygen Cylinders), By Portability (Stationary, Portable Devices), By Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.17% during 2017 – 2022, driven by increasing urbanization and rising levels of air pollution.

The segment of oxygen concentrators has developed at a noteworthy rate since its institution in the medical industry. On account of growing air pollution, particularly in developing countries including China, India, Brazil, etc., incidences of COPD, Acute Asthma and other inveterate respiratory diseases has been on the rise. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global oxygen therapy equipment market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India displayed a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include precarious levels of air pollution, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare coupled with large patient pool. In the recent years, medical device manufacturers such as DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries amongst others, have dedicated themselves in developing oxygen therapy solutions that can provide medical grade oxygen with high efficiency while ensuring maximum comfort to the patients.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global oxygen therapy equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Total Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Analysis By Product – Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders

Analysis By Portability – Stationary, Portable

Analysis By Application – COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Total Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Analysis By Product – Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders

Analysis By Portability – Stationary, Portable

Analysis By Application – COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

Country Analysis – US, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Total Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Analysis By Product – Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders

Analysis By Portability – Stationary, Portable

Analysis By Application – COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Product Benchmarking of key industry players

Company Share Analysis

Recent Approvals of key industry players

Product Specifications

Mergers and Acquisitions

Pricing Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Inogen, Inc., Invacare Corporation, ResMed, Chart Industries, VitalAire, Philips Respironics, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Essex Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Nidek Medical.

