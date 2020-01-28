Innovative Technology Of Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market – Insights and Analysis: Sizing, Growth and Forecasts (2016-2021)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market – Insights and Analysis: Sizing, Growth and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Volume; By Value; By Sector – Residential, Commercial; By Region – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; By Country – US, China, Canada, Australia; Key Players – Strategy, Financial Performance)” to its huge collection of research reports.

The market is driven by a plethora of aesthetic qualities of engineered quartz in APAC region coupled with rapid surge in demand across the residential sector.

Engineered Quartz Countertops Market has been growing at a swift pace over the last five years on account of Increasing production across various countries coupled with rapid expansion of production lines of the leading companies, boosting up of distribution centres in a bid to get a chunk of the leading markets across the world, increasing number of premium distributors along with K&B shops is backing the volume sales of the engineered quartz across the globe. During 2016-21, Engineered Quartz Countertops Market is anticipated to grow at a surged rate on the heels of Increasing application in kitchen, surging penetration across various regions coupled with the availability of a large variety of designs and colours is anticipated to drive the market for engineered quartz across the globe.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Insights and Analysis: Sizing, Growth and Forecasts (2016-2021)

(By Volume; By Value; By Sector- Residential, Commercial; By Region -North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; By Country – US, China, Canada, Australia; Key Players Strategy, Financial Performance), Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 16.77% during 2016 – 2021. Some of the leading companies operating in Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market are Caesarstone Sdot Yam LTd. , Cosentino, Cambria, etc.

Scope of the Report

The report provides Coverage by Sector

Residential

Commercial

The report provides coverage by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

The report provides coverage by Country

United States

China

Canada

Australia

Report Highlights

Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing in value and volume terms (2012-2015)

Forecast Period: Projected market sizing in value and volume terms (2016E-2021F)

Companies Covered: Caesarstone Spot-Yam Ltd., Cambria, Silestone, Han

wha, Pokarna

Strategic Recommendations

