Innovative Change : Prefabricated Wooden Home Manufacturing Market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% for the period of 2017-2022

“Summary

Global prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for modular homes. There is mounting pressure to increase investments, improve quality of prefabricated wooden homes and accommodate the growing population across all countries. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing awareness among people on prefabricated homes, rapid urbanization, rising population is driving the demand of prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market.

The prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries, Inc., Skyline Corporation and American Homestar Corporation and others.

Modular homes accounted for the largest share of the prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from modular homes, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth in emerging markets, rapid population growth and urbanization.

Asia Pacific is the largest prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, South America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by North America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market. Brazil and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent deforestation regulations, increasing interest rates and shortage of skilled workforce.”

“Report Scope

This research report categorizes the prefabricated wooden home manufacturing market by type. Product type include modular, precut and panelized.

Report Includes

– 96 tables

– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA and Brazil

– Assessment of the global market and future demand growth of prefabricated wooden home manufacturing industry

– Discussion about usage of robotics in prefabricated wooden home manufacturing to improve productivity

– Description of characteristics of prefabricated wooden home manufacturing and definitions of modular, precut and panelized structures

– A look into integration of radio-frequency identification (RFID) and IoT technologies in the prefabricated homes to increase profitability

– Analysis of the company profiles of the industry including, Clayton Homes., Cavco Industries, Inc., Skyline Corp, American Homestar Corp, Backyard Storage Solutions LLC, and Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.”

