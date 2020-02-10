Innovative Change : Nanodevices and Nanomachines: The Global Market

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Nanodevices and Nanomachines: The Global Market” to its huge collection of research reports.

Report Scope:

The report covers all types of nanomechanical and molecular nanomachines in use or known to be under development as of early 2018, including:

– Electromechanical devices that interact with the environment on a nanoscale level to accomplish specific tasks or purposes.

– Electromechanical devices with outer dimensions measured in nanometers.

– Molecular machines that are not mechanical or electromechanical in nature but employ molecular-scale biological components that produce quasi-mechanical actions or outputs in response to specific stimuli.

– A pragmatic decision was made to exclude certain types of devices from the report that technically fit the definition of the term “nanotechnology.” Nanoscale semiconductors are excluded, as they have been analyzed comprehensively elsewhere and would overwhelm other nanomachine technologies by their sheer volume.

The time frame for the analysis is the period from 2017 to 2028 to allow for the fact that many of the devices analyzed by the report are still in the research and development phase but could reach the commercial market by 2028. The market values estimated or imputed for various segments represent the direct cost to the user or investor. These values are expressed in 2017 dollars, and no attempt has been made to adjust them for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 33 tables

– Detailed overview of the global market for nanodevices and nanomachines within the nanotechnology industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2018 through 2023 and 2023 through 2028

– Characterization and quantification of global market for nanodevices and nanomachines by type, application, technology, end user, and geographical region

– Information on electromechanical devices that interact with the environment on a nanoscale level to accomplish specific tasks or purposes

– Critical analysis of the changing regulatory environment with focus on political landscape and legal and regulatory dimensions

– A relevant patent analysis, and number of U.S. patents issued for nanomachine-related developments

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including ExxonMobil, Hummingbird Scientific LLC, JEOL Ltd., Lockheed Martin, Oxford Instruments and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview

Background

Definitions

General Properties of Nanoscale Materials and Systems

Brief History of Nanomachines

Major Technology Segments

Nanomanipulators

Nanotools

Nanosensors

Nanoscale Computing Devices

Nanorobots

Other Nanomachines

Fabrication Approaches

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-Up Approach

Hybrid Top-Down Bottom-Up Approach

Bio-Hybrid Approach

End Users and Applications

Research

Healthcare

Microelectronics and Information Technology

Process Industries

Energy

Environmental Protection

Public Safety and Security

Military

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Fabrication Methods

Continue…

