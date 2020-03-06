Injectable Nanomedicines Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Nanomedicines belong to a niche field – where nanotechnology is combined with pharmaceuticals and other biomedical sciences. Injectable nanomedicines, if manufactured properly, can emerge as medicines with higher efficacy and safer toxicology profiles. Injectable nanomedicines can be a functional in many clinical cases for drug delivery and drug formulation. Currently nanomedicines account for a small revenue share in the entire nanotechnology based nanomaterial market- as nanomaterial is used in most of the working sectors. The rise of injectable nanomedicines is projected to lead to better outcomes and medicines for therapeutic areas such as cancer, CNS disease, cardiovascular disease and infection control. Nanotechnology is used in in vivo imaging, in vitro diagnostics, active implants and biomaterials.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Injectable Nanomedicines Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography.

Based on drug type, the global Injectable Nanomedicines market is segmented as:

Liposomes

Micelles

Nanocrystals

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Metallic Nanoparticles

Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles

Others

Based on application, injectable nanomedicines market is segmented as:

Cancers

Central Nervous System Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Infection Control

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

Based on end user, the global Injectable Nanomedicines market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Clinics

Specialized Drug R&D institutes

Managed Care Organizations

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Overview

The global market for Injectable Nanomedicines is niche with few drugs currently approved but a large attractive drug pipeline. Increased focus towards targeted medicines for personalized therapies is fuelling the demand for these injectable nanomedicines. Developed markets hold the largest revenue expansion potential as compared to emerging markets. Developing product and process know-how coupled with participation of patients actively in treatment seeking process are factors projected to increase the demand for injectable nanomedicines. Rising availability and accessibility to cheaper generics is a factor that poses serious competition to R&D and sales for these expensive drugs. The injectable nanomedicines market is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period with developed markets outweighing the market share by revenues derived. Increased adoption of personalized treatments for infectious diseases, cancers and autoimmune diseases to benefit the patient population is aiding the market entry of injectable nanomedicines.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the Injectable Nanomedicines Market is classified into eight regions viz. North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan, Japan, China, Middle East and Africa. The North America market is estimated to account for a significant market share by drug sales bestowed with availability of progressive healthcare facilities, increased focus on disease surveillance and availability of skilled manpower for drug R&D. Availability of large GMP certified sterile manufacturing facilities both in-house and through contract manufacturers are factors that increase the revenue attractiveness of Western European markets – estimated to emerge as the second largest market for injectable nanomedicines. Markets in Asia Pacific region are expected to grow rapidly owing to high demand emanating from presence of infectious diseases in the region. Japan and China markets are expected to expand rapidly in revenue generation owing to greater focus on drug R&D and availability of fast track approval processes from relevant regulatory authorities for Injectable Nanomedicines throughout the forecast period.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Injectable Nanomedicines Market are Merck & Co., Inc., Osartis GmbH & Co. KG, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orthovita, Inc., Novartis, Abbott, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, QLT Phototherapeutics, Celgene Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Amgen, Inc.,. Transparency in R&D and resorting to fast track drug approval processes are key strategies being followed by leading players in the injectable nanomedicines market to minimize costing and time to market.