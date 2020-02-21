INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Injectable Drug Delivery Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alkermes Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Bend Research

QLT Inc.

Endocyte

BIND Biosciences, Inc.

UCB Group (UCB)

Presage Bioscience

Polymer Factory

MicroCHIPS, Inc.

Pearl Therapeutics Inc.

Piedmont Pharmaceuticals

Zogenix, Inc.

Liquidia Technologies

Impax Laboratories Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Crossject Medical Technology

Apogee Technology

Pulmatrix

Medicago

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Drug Delivery

Novel Drug Delivery

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Regenerative Medicine

Oncology

Pain Management

Hepatitis C

Auto Immune Disorders

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

