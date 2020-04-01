Ingestible Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

An ingestible sensor is a digital pill which is expected to revolutionize the healthcare sector as it delivers high-quality, low-cost medical monitoring, and diagnosis. The sensors provide daily medical assessment, medical adherence, real-time monitoring, internal body images, and many other functions for medical diagnosis and management. Once the Ingestible Sensors Market are swallowed in the form of digital pills, they get activated by electrolytes present within our body. Hence, it is expected that these sensors will positively impact the healthcare industry.

October 2018 – Proteus Digital Health, collaborated with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to manufacture digital medicines especially for monitoring mental health. This collaboration enables the advancements in medical products to serve patients suffering from mental illness. Additionally, a few tables are embedded with ingestible sensors such as Ingestible Event Marker (IEM) sensor which is made up of food grains and ingredients.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6695

Key players

The prominent players in the ingestible sensor market are RF Co. Ltd. (Japan), Proteus Digital Health (US), CapsoVision Inc. (US), Medtronic (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), IntroMedic Co. Ltd. (South Korea), MC10 (US), Otsuka Holdings (Japan), AdhereTech (US) and Microchips Biotech Inc. (US).

Segmentation

The ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical, application, and region. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:

By component, the ingestible sensor market is segmented into sensor, wearable patch/ data recorder, and software. By sensor the market is further segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, pH sensors, and image sensors.

By vertical, this market is segmented into medical and sports & fitness.

By region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the global segments.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of ingestible sensor market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the ingestible sensor market with the largest market share due to the growing population of patients in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico who are the early adopters of new technology. The US food and drug administration (FDA) approved Abilify MyCite, a digital pill embedded with an ingestible sensor to track the health of patients via a smartphone.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market owing to the encouragement of the e-health strategy by the European government. China, Japan, India, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific are experiencing an increasing demand for digital pills and ingestible sensors owing to increasing expenditure in healthcare and medicines along with adoption of the latest technology and devices in the healthcare sector. Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the ingestible sensor market over the assessment period.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ingestible-sensor-market-6695

Target Audience

Pharmaceutical companies

Sports institutes

Government bodies

Healthcare providers

Diagnostic centers

Healthcare researchers

Medical councils

Physical fitness researchers

Fitness institutes

Healthcare and medical counselors

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Ingestible Sensor Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Ingestible Sensor Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Ingestible Sensor Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Ingestible Sensor Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Ingestible Sensor Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continues…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Global Ingestible Sensor Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Ingestible Sensor Market

Figure 4 Value Chain Of Global Ingestible Sensor Market

Figure 5 Share Of Ingestible Sensor Market In 2018, By Country (In %)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.