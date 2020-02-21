Infused Water Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Infused Water Market 2019

Description:

Infused water contains pure water which is infused usually with fruits, herbs or plant extracts. The infusion supposedly adds flavor to water and also offers nutritional benefits.

Infused water market has become very popular in the past few years owing to its many applications such as an energy drink, health drink, and refreshment drink. It’s claimed health benefits like weight loss, anti-oxidant, detox agent, immune system booster and improved digestion, have triggered the growth of the infused water market.

The global Infused Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infused Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infused Water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Food Revolution Group Ltd

Trimino Brands Company, LLC

Hint Inc.

Treo Brands LLC

Uncle Matt’s Organic

HyEdge, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application

Store-based Retailing

Online Retail

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Infused Water Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Infused Water

1.2 Infused Water Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infused Water Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Conventional

1.3 Infused Water Segment by Application

1.3.1 Infused Water Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Store-based Retailing

1.3.3 Online Retail

1.4 Global Infused Water Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Infused Water Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Infused Water Market Size

1.5.1 Global Infused Water Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Infused Water Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infused Water Business

7.1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

7.1.1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

7.2.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Food Revolution Group Ltd

7.3.1 Food Revolution Group Ltd Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Food Revolution Group Ltd Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Trimino Brands Company, LLC

7.4.1 Trimino Brands Company, LLC Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Trimino Brands Company, LLC Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hint Inc.

7.5.1 Hint Inc. Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hint Inc. Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Treo Brands LLC

7.6.1 Treo Brands LLC Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Treo Brands LLC Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Uncle Matt’s Organic

7.7.1 Uncle Matt’s Organic Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Uncle Matt’s Organic Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 HyEdge, Inc.

7.8.1 HyEdge, Inc. Infused Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Infused Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 HyEdge, Inc. Infused Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

