Infrared Sensors 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Infrared Sensors Market 2019

An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument that is used to sense certain characteristics of its surroundings. It does this by either emitting or detecting infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are also capable of measuring the heat being emitted by an object and detecting motion.

With the rapid advancements in technology, the modern day infrared sensors have become light in weight and have also become more affordable, with a decline in their pricing. In addition, the power consumption in such sensors is also low and these factors are contributing in infrared sensors gaining traction in a variety of applications ranging from the military to IoT applications.

With the help of infrared sensors, infrared red light can be detected from far away, which can be operated in real time and movements can be detected instantaneously, and these properties make infrared sensors ideal for the purpose of security. In today’s context, the networked digital and data-heavy battle space have become crucial for military security and success. Hence, the main application of infrared sensors in military is in the sector of motion imagery that helps in the identification of military targets. Infrared sensors help in increasing the situational awareness of the operator by providing the ability to recognize sea, land and waterway features and contact patrol craft and small boats in near shore environment, where the performance of surface radars is limited.

This report focuses on Infrared Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infrared Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799025-global-infrared-sensors-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Excelitas Technologies Corp., (US)

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonic K.K. (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

Infra Tec GmbH (Germany)

Raytheon Company (US)

Omron Incorporation (Japan)

Sofradir (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Quantum

Thermal

Segment by Application

Commercial Applications

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Manufacturing Industry

Other End Users

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3799025-global-infrared-sensors-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Infrared Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Infrared Sensors

1.2 Infrared Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Quantum

1.2.3 Thermal

1.3 Infrared Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Infrared Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Applications

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Military and Defense

1.3.6 Semiconductors

1.3.7 Telecommunications

1.3.8 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.9 Other End Users

1.4 Global Infrared Sensors Market by Region

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Sensors Business

7.1 Excelitas Technologies Corp., (US)

7.1.1 Excelitas Technologies Corp., (US) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Excelitas Technologies Corp., (US) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd (Japan)

7.2.1 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd (Japan) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd (Japan) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hamamatsu Photonic K.K. (Japan)

7.3.1 Hamamatsu Photonic K.K. (Japan) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hamamatsu Photonic K.K. (Japan) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

7.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

7.5.1 FLIR Systems Inc. (US) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 FLIR Systems Inc. (US) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

7.6.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

7.7.1 Texas Instruments Inc. (US) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Texas Instruments Inc. (US) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infra Tec GmbH (Germany)

7.8.1 Infra Tec GmbH (Germany) Infrared Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Infrared Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infra Tec GmbH (Germany) Infrared Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)