INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY 2018 TRENDS, STRATEGIES, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST REPORT TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The Information Technology Global Market Report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global information technology market.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the information technology? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The information technology market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider information technology market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The information technology market section of the report gives context. It compares the information technology market with other segments of the information technology market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Information Technology Market Indicators Comparison.

• The industry metrics section looks at critical drivers while the macro-economic section looks at the market in relation to the overall economy.

Scope

Markets Covered: IT Services; Computer Hardware; Telecom; Software Product

Companies Mentioned: AT&T, Apple, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Ltd, Microsoft

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Information Technology Market Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Content

1. Information Technology Characteristics

2. Information Technology Size and Growth; 2.1. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion); 2.1.1. Drivers of the Market; 2.1.1.1. Technology Development; 2.1.1.2. High Valuations on Technology Companies; 2.1.1.3. Large Talent Pool in Low Cost Economies; 2.1.2. Restraints on the Market; 2.1.2.1. Software Piracy; 2.1.2.2. Multinational Operations; 2.2. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion); 2.2.1. Drivers of the Market; 2.2.1.1. Economic Growth; 2.2.1.2. Smart Cities; 2.2.1.3. Government Initiatives; 2.2.2. Restraints on the Market; 2.2.2.1. Impact of E-waste; 2.2.2.2. Reduction in Free Trade

3. Information Technology Trends And Strategies; 3.1. Cloud/Software As A Service (Saas); 3.2. Data Analytics; 3.3. Internet TV is Gaining Attraction; 3.4. Packaged Services; 3.5. Open Source Software Gaining Ground

4. PESTLE Analysis; 4.1. Political; 4.2. Economic; 4.3. Social; 4.4. Technological; 4.5. Legal; 4.6. Environmental

5. Information Technology Customer Information

6. Information Technology Regional And Country Analysis; 6.1. Global Information Technology, 2017, By Region; 6.2. Global Information Technology, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Region; 6.3. Global Information Technology, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region; 6.4. Information Technology, 2017, By Country; 6.5. Information Technology, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Country; 6.6. Global Information Technology, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

7. Information Technology Segmentation; 7.1. Global Information Technology, 2017, By Segment; IT Services; Computer Hardware; Telecom; Software Products; 7.2. Global Information Technology, 2013 – 2021, Historic and Forecast, By Segment; 7.3. Global Information Technology, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Segment

8. Information Technology Segments; 8.1.1. IT Services; a) Market Characteristics; b) Market Trends And Strategies; 1)Cloud/Software as a Service (Saas);

……Continued

