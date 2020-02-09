Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Influenza Market on the basis of Segment Type (Vaccine and Drugs), By Vaccine (Trivalent and Quadrivalent), By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan).

Rising awareness in relation to influenza virus, surging investment by companies in R&D and increasing number of immunization programmes organized by the government have been some of the factors backing the growth of Global Influenza Market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market – By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) – Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan)”, global market is projected to display a steady growth rate represented by a CAGR of 10.24% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing spending over various immunization programmes.

The report titled “Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market – By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) – Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan)”, has covered and analysed the potential of Global Influenza Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global influenza market. Additionally, the report also highlights key development and new drugs launched by various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Influenza Market

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

(Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Pipeline Analysis

• Company Analysis – Falvogen, Gilead Science and Bio Cryst

