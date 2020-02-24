INFLIGHT INTERNET SYSTEM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In 2017, the global Inflight Internet System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Inflight Internet System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Inflight Internet System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gogo

Honeywell

ViaSat

Panasonic

Thales

Rockwell Collins

KID-Systeme

GEE

Donica

Feitian-tech

Shareco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ATG

Ka Band Satellite

Ku Band Satellite

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Inflight Internet System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Inflight Internet System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Inflight Internet System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 ATG

1.4.3 Ka Band Satellite

1.4.4 Ku Band Satellite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Inflight Internet System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private Aircraft

1.5.3 Commercial Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Inflight Internet System Market Size

2.2 Inflight Internet System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Inflight Internet System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Inflight Internet System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Inflight Internet System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Inflight Internet System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Inflight Internet System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Inflight Internet System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Inflight Internet System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Inflight Internet System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Inflight Internet System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Gogo

12.1.1 Gogo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.1.4 Gogo Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Gogo Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 ViaSat

12.3.1 ViaSat Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.3.4 ViaSat Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ViaSat Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.4.4 Panasonic Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 Thales

12.5.1 Thales Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Thales Recent Development

12.6 Rockwell Collins

12.6.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.6.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.7 KID-Systeme

12.7.1 KID-Systeme Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.7.4 KID-Systeme Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 KID-Systeme Recent Development

12.8 GEE

12.8.1 GEE Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.8.4 GEE Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 GEE Recent Development

12.9 Donica

12.9.1 Donica Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.9.4 Donica Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Donica Recent Development

12.10 Feitian-tech

12.10.1 Feitian-tech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Inflight Internet System Introduction

12.10.4 Feitian-tech Revenue in Inflight Internet System Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Feitian-tech Recent Development

12.11 Shareco

……Continued

