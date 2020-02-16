INFLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT (IFE) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, DEMAND FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.

The In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry is relatively concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. The top five producers account for about 57 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Inflight Entertainment (IFE) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Inflight Entertainment (IFE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

IFE Hardware

IFE Connectivity & Communication

IFE Content

Segmentation by application:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Other

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3398679-2018-2023-global-inflight-entertainment-ife-consumption-market-report

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Gogo LLC

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc

Thales Group

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat Inc

Rockwell Collins

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

SITAONAIR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Inflight Entertainment (IFE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inflight Entertainment (IFE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Inflight Entertainment (IFE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Type

2.2.1 IFE Hardware

2.2.2 IFE Connectivity & Communication

2.2.3 IFE Content

2.3 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

2.4.2 Wide Body Aircraft

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) by Players

3.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) by Regions

4.1 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Growth

………….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gogo LLC

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.1.3 Gogo LLC Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gogo LLC News

12.2 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.2.3 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc News

12.3 Thales Group

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.3.3 Thales Group Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Thales Group News

12.4 Zodiac Aerospace

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Zodiac Aerospace News

12.5 Honeywell International

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.5.3 Honeywell International Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Honeywell International News

12.6 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.6.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation News

12.7 Viasat Inc

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.7.3 Viasat Inc Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Viasat Inc News

12.8 Rockwell Collins

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.8.3 Rockwell Collins Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Rockwell Collins News

12.9 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.9.3 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg News

12.10 SITAONAIR

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.10.3 SITAONAIR Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 SITAONAIR News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3398679-2018-2023-global-inflight-entertainment-ife-consumption-market-report

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com