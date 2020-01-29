InFlight Catering Market Economic Service to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Emerging low-cost airlines are resulting in the increasing rate of air travels globally. Hence, the services provided to the passengers on-board are also improving. Among various services provided, in-flight catering service is one of the vital services provided on-board. In-flight catering service is largely dependent on the health of the aviation sector. Meanwhile, with the customers becoming health conscious, the demand for healthy and nutritional food is increasing.

In order to offer something different and unique, in-flight catering service providers are focusing on offering culturally diverse food to the passengers. The trend of buy-on-board food has also increased with airlines eliminating the option of complimentary meals. Nutritious snacks and mini-meals option are also gaining popularity with increasing health-conscious travelers. Food safety is also becoming one of the major focus areas of in-flight service providers as hygiene and quality becoming major deciding factors for passengers before selecting the airline. Technological advancements in the on-board food ordering system is also driving the in-food catering market. For instance, airlines have started using digital devices to take food and beverages orders from passengers. However, the biggest challenge in the in-flight catering market is airlines focusing on cost-reduction and weight-reduction in order to optimize fuel consumption.

Prominent players in the global in-flight catering market are UpperSky Catering, SATS, SAAC Ltd., Newrest Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Journey Group Pls., Gate Gourmet, Flying Food Group, Emirates Flight Catering, Do & Co, DNATA, Air Gourmet, Air Fayre, Air Culinaire Worldwide, and Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service.

Global In-Flight Catering Market to Witness Steady Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

According to the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global in-flight catering market is expected to experience steady growth, registering CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The global in-flight catering market is estimated to reach US$ 28,262.8 million revenue towards the end of the forecast period.

The global in-flight catering market is segmented on the basis of service type, provider type, offering type, airline category, and region. The offering type segment is further segmented into breakfast, main courses, beverages, starter & platters, and desserts. Main courses are expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.

The service type is further segmented into economic service and premium service. Among these, economic service is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global in-flight catering market.

Airline category is segmented into low cost carrier, charter/private carriers, and full service carrier. Low-cost carrier is expected to emerge as the largest segment in the airline category.

On the basis of provider type, complete solution providers are expected to witness growth in the market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Europe to Dominate the Global In-Flight Catering Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global in-flight catering market during the forecast period. Irrespective of class, people in Europe are willing to pay a premium for gourmet and healthy diet. Meanwhile, there has also been an increase in the mergers and acquisitions among the in-flight catering businesses operating in Europe. In order to offer quality food to the passengers, airlines have started giving contracts to the third-party caterers. Moreover, in the recent years, there has been an increase in the people traveling from other regions to Europe for business and tourism.