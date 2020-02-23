Inflight Advertising Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

In-flight advertising incorporates the mode of advertising through the overhead storage bins, setback tray tables, in-flight magazines, and sales pitches by the respective flight attendants. The global in-flight advertising market has witnessed a transformations with the advent of digital media. Individualized computing and individual smartphone empower the advertisers to convey ads to people/travelers with unique publicizing content directly to their own devices, which is relatively significantly as compared to the conventional techniques for the in-flight advertising. The digital in-flight creative advertisements is gradually adding dimension of interaction to the sound, sight, and motion — and enhanced interaction is expected to drive the brand effectiveness. The growing demand for the customization of the aircrafts is boosting the growth of the global in-flight advertising market. The global in-flight advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period (2017-2023).