Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Report 2018-2023 Focuses On Top Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers and Opportunities

Synopsis : An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs). Nearly all patients with deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism who are unable to undergo anticoagulation receive an inferior vena cava filterÃ£â¬âRetrievable IVC Filters are also placed in high-risk patients prior to elective surgery.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun, Volcano, ALN

The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market research report analyzes adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, key challenges, market ecosystem, and revenue chain analysis. This report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting for the emerging segment within the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Treatment VTE

Prevent PE

Other

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Segment by Type, covers:

Permanent IVC Filters

Retrievable IVC Filters

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market:

This report focuses on the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, IVC Filters is a monopoly industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, etc. The sale of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in USA is about 170 k units in 2015.Cordis is the largest supplier of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. That is to say, Cordis sells more than 25 percent of the nationâ¬â¢s Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, far and away the biggest brand of its kind. Production market share of Top 3 is nearly 69% in 2015. There are two kinds of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, which are Permanent IVC Filters and Retrievable IVC Filters. Retrievable IVC Filters is wildly used in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a sales market share nearly 64% in 2015.Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is used in Treatment VTE, Prevent PE and others. Report data showed that 74.8% of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market demand in Treatment VTE application, 21% in Prevent PE application in 2015.The global average price of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is in the decreasing trend, from 1344 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1311 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.Market competition is intense between giants. Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The worldwide market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Further in the report, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

