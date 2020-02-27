Infectious Disease Treatments Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

Market Highlights

Infectious diseases can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Some of the common examples of infectious diseases are acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), hepatitis B, tuberculosis (TB), and others. Increasing prevalence of the infectious diseases like TB, AIDS is one of the major drivers for the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, HIV/AIDS affected 36.7 million people, causing 1.0 million deaths across the globe. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures and growing awareness of infectious diseases among the patients will boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, low adoption of the treatment and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the developing economies may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global infectious disease treatments market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global infectious disease treatments market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end-users.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into viral diseases, bacterial diseases, and others. The viral diseases segment is sub-segmented into acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and others. The bacterial diseases segment is sub-segmented into tuberculosis (TB), bacterial meningitis, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into antibacterial drugs, antifungal drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-parasitic drugs, and others. The antibacterial drugs segment is sub-segmented into beta-lactams, quinolones, sulfonamides, tetracyclines, and others. The antifungal drugs segment is sub-segmented into azoles, pyrimidines, echinodians, polyenes, and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organization, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global infectious disease treatments market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure followed by changing lifestyle drives the market growth in the Americas.

Europe is the second largest infectious disease treatments market. High healthcare expenditures, government support for research & development, and huge patient population drives the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global market due to the presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies like India and China. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global infectious disease treatments market due to the presence of poor economies in the African region. A majority of the Middle East & Africa market is held by the Middle East.

Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K), AstraZeneca (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), and others are some of the key players for the global infectious disease treatments market.

