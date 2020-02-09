Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Rise in Funding for Research on the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases is Projected to Drive the Market

Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses. These microorganisms are normally harmless; however, under specific conditions, they may cause a disease. Infectious diseases can be transmitted from one person to another or they can be transmitted through animal bites. Hence, infectious diseases are also known as transmissible diseases. Fever, diarrhea, fatigue, and coughing are some of the symptoms of infectious diseases. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study–2013, infectious diseases caused 9.2 million death across the globe in 2013.

Based on product, the global infectious disease diagnostics market can be segmented into assays and kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as kits and reagents are fast-moving consumable things that are used in the diagnostic procedure to conduct the diagnostic test. Based on disease type, the market can be segmented into hepatitis, HIV, TB, influenza, and others. The hepatitis segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as the prevalence of hepatitis is increasing across the globe at a higher pace compared to other disease types. Based on technology, the infectious disease diagnostics market can be segmented into immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS, and others. The PRC (polymerase chain reaction) segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as the polymerase chain reaction permits analysis of any short sequence of DNA even if the sample contains only minute quantities of nucleotides. In terms of end-user, the global infectious disease diagnostics market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes. The hospitals segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as most patients prefer to visit hospitals so as to obtain the treatment and diagnosis at the same place. Moreover, compared to other end-users, a larger number of diagnostic tests are conducted in hospitals.

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as TB and influenza is one of the major factors fueling the global infectious disease diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in funding for research on the diagnosis of infectious diseases is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, undeveloped health care infrastructure in underdeveloped countries is likely to hamper the market in the next few years.

